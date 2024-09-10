Ex-Boyfriend Who Burned Olympian, Dies From Fire Burns

The Kenyan hospital released a statement that said in part:

“He developed respiratory failure as a result of the severe airway burns and sepsis that led to his eventual death on Monday evening at 18:30 hours [15:30 GMT] despite life-saving measures” For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

Said Cheptegei’s father on the boyfriends death:

“This guy is dead because he killed my daughter. He has died because of his actions.”

Ndiema apparently attacked Cheptegei over a piece of land they were fighting over.

He was to be arrested for the murder of Cheptegei after recovering from the burns. The murder case has apparently now been dropped following his death, as he was the only suspect.

Beatrice Ayikoru, an official with the Uganda Olympic Committee commented on the development:

“I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but of course I would have loved for him to face the law as an example for others so that these attacks on women can stop.”

Cheptegei, who was 33, was a Ugandan-Kenyan born in the border area of the two countries. She chose to be part of the Ugandan Olympics athletics team after she failed to represent Kenya. She competed at this year’s Paris Olympics and came 44th in the marathon.

She is the 3rd athlete to be murdered in Kenya in the last 3 years by a former or current partner.

Tags

Leave a Comment