Mbeki Says Zim Regime Change Conspirators Organised 2008 SA Xenophobia For Votes Against Mugabe

Said Mbeki:

Alexander Township in Johannesburg that township has always always had people from all over the continent with no friction, historically. The African community here has never been xenophobic about other Africans. In 2008, all manner of trouble breaks out in Alexander Township in Johannesburg. Attacks on these foreigners particularly Zimbabweans then it spread elsewhere… xenophobia, xenophobia, afrophobia, afrophobia.

So me I say when I saw that thing I am in government I was president. I said ‘but this is not Alexander Township. Alex, for decades has had Zimbabweans and Mozambicans and this and that and never ever this conflict. Why?

There’s a mistake we made as government and not to declassify an intelligence document about what happened in Alexander 2008. That thing was organised to drive the Zimbabweans out of the country back to Zimbabwe because there were elections in Zimbabwe. It was people who were being driven out. They were going to vote against Bob Mugabe there. An intelligence report which has got the names and the dates and venues where people met and planned this and so on….

It’s presented as an xenophobic attack by the people of Alex against [Zimbabweans]… It was wrong. It was organised, systematic for the political purpose.