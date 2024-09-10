Zanu PF Continues To Push "2030 Anenge Achipo" Despite ED Claiming No Interest In Extending Stay

Nesuwo kuno kuMidlands Province, nema war veterans edu vakataura kuti aiwa baba Mnangagwa pedzai bvasa ramakatanga.

Tazviona zvema dhamu, tazviona zvema bridge…. migwagwa. Kuno ka takuita ma solar. Kuno tane ma computer kumachonyonyo muzvikoro zvedu. Kuno kumachonyonyo taane magetsi. Ndozvatiri kuti baba varambe varipo.

In English:

All the 10 provinces have asked that Mnangagwa stays until 2030. The Youth [League] have asked for this and the Women’s [League] have also asked for this. Even here in the Midlands Province, and the War Veterans, we have also said that our Father Mnangagwa needs to finish the work he started. We have seen dams and bridges constructed. We now have solar. We now have computers even here in remote areas. We have electricity in remote areas. So we want him to stay

President Mnangagwa has said at least twice that he has no interest extending stay beyond his constitutionally provisioned 2 terms. He is serving his last term which started in 2023 and will end in 2028.

Mnangagwa has said that he is a constitutionalist who believes in following the constitution to the letter.

Some quarters within Zanu PF, in the opposition and analysts have however said Mnangagwa is disingenuous in his claims. Some have said that it’s a well orchestrated effort to distract those campaigning against a third term while his supporters work to push for a change of the constitution to give him more terms in power.

Some have questioned why he has not castigated individuals pushing the “2030 Anenge Achipo” in public in order to stop the campaigns.

Others have however said that his own words about being constitutionalist who is not interested in changing the constitution to stay in power, can be used against him to ensure he leaves office in 2028.

