"Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism" - EFF Speaks on Death of Veteran Minister
Julius Malema led EFF has said that it is not sorrowful following the death of veteran ANC politician and minister, Pravin Gordhan. In a statement released on X today, EFF described Gordhan as “the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism”.
Gordhan died today, 13 September at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after being admitted on a cancer diagnosis a few days earlier.
Said the EFF Statement in part:
Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism. His tenure as Minister of Public Enterprises was a period of unparalleled disaster for every state-owned enterprise he touched. Under his leadership, Eskom became a shadow of its former self, plunging this country into a permanent state of load-shedding, while blackouts shattered livelihoods and businesses across the nation. Transnet, which once facilitated the efficient movement of goods, is now in ruins, barely able to function. Denel, a proud defence company, was brought to its knees, while SAA, our national airline, was sold off in a corrupt deal that reeks of treason.
Some quarters have criticised the EFF for not being considerate of the family and memory of Gordhan saying it is unAfrican to speak ill of the dead.
Other have praised EFF for supposedly telling things as they are and sticking to its mantra of fighting corruption by politicians.
Gordhan held various cabinet minister posts in South Africa, most notably the finance minister post.