"Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism" - EFF Speaks on Death of Veteran Minister

10 minutes ago Fri, 13 Sep 2024 14:32:29 GMT

Julius Malema led EFF has said that it is not sorrowful following the death of veteran ANC politician and minister, Pravin Gordhan. In a statement released on X today, EFF described Gordhan as “the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism”.

Gordhan died today, 13 September at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after being admitted on a cancer diagnosis a few days earlier.

Said the EFF Statement in part:

