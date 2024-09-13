Insider Job As Chipinge Fawcett $200k Robbers Arrested

1 hour ago Fri, 13 Sep 2024 10:06:34 GMT

A $200,000 robbery in Chipinge at security services company Fawcett earlier this month, has turned out to be an insider job. A Fawcett employee is reported to have provided key information about the company’s operations to the robbers.

The robbers then attacked the Fawcett premises in Chipinge and took US$111,000 and R1,281,320.

The robbers have since been arrested.

