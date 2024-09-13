Prophet And N'anga Adverts Are Banned On Radio, TV - Zim Government

Said BAZ in the statement:

PROHIBITION TO BROADCAST ADVERTISEMENTS ON PROPHETS AND TRADITIONAL HEALERS This letter serves to remind you of the Authority’s directive to all broadcasters to stop the broadcasting of advertising content from churches and traditional healers and of traditional herbs and medicines which cannot be authenticated, since they tend to mislead the public. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q Considering the Authority’s mandate to protect the interests of consumers, account being taken of the prohibition of such advertisements and infomercials in terms of Section 23 (a) & (b) of the Broadcasting Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023, as read with section 27(4)(e) of the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) Regulations, 2004, all broadcasters are directed to discontinue the broadcasting of such content. Please note that this directive does not stop the broadcasting of discussion programmes or debates which do not contain advertising content on these issue. Yours faithfully

Tendai N.H Kapumha Pr. Eng

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER For and on behalf of Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe

The cited sections of the Code of Conduct for broadcasters reads:

23. No broadcasting service licencee shall broadcast any advertisement or infomercial that— (a) claims to or predicts the future, or pertaining to matters of health, cures, curing and or healing powers unless if the text of the advertisement has been approved by the Ministry of Health for medicines; and (b) promotes or shows powers of faith and traditional healers and the use of scientifically untested methods of

treatment and or healing through use of herbs or other objects by individuals, churches or organisations.

Violation of the ban attracts a penalty of $1,280 and failure of a broadcaster to pay the fine could result in the cancellation of their licence.

The ban affects broadcasters that are licensed by BAZ, but leaves out online technology platforms such Facebook, YouTube and Intsagram. These platforms do not register with BAZ to operate in Zimbabwe and are generally considered technology providers and not broadcasters.

Media personalities that have huge following on these technology platforms are also not required to register with BAZ.

