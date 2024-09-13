Tshabangu Receives US $1.6 Million CCC Party Funding

1 hour ago Fri, 13 Sep 2024 14:45:51 GMT

Disputed leader of the CCC, Sengezo Tshabangu, received $1.6 million form the government as part of government funding political parties get after every election. Tshabangu, NewsHawks reports, received the money last week as government recognised leader of the CCC, the party he wrestled from Nelson Chamisa.

According to the Political Parties (Finance) Act, parties that manage to get at least 5% of the vote receive funding from the government

The government disbursed ZiG47 ,883,500 to Zanu PF and ZiG22,116,500 to CCC. The government official rate is 13.9 converting the CCC portion to $1.6m.

Feedback