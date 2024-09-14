Putin Warns Of War Against NATO If Ukraine Uses Long-Range Missiles

Putin however warned on Russian State TV on Thursday that this would change the war:

"This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict. It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia. And if this is so, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us"

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations also said on Friday to the 15-member UN Security Council:

“The facts are that NATO will be a direct party to hostilities against a nuclear power, I think you shouldn’t forget about this and think about the consequences.”

Ukraine is supported and provided weapons by the west and use of the weapons comes with conditions and restrictions. These restrictions, Zelensky says prevent them from targeting airfields, ammunition depots and command centres deep inside Russia, and increasing the costs of the war for Putin. A key request for Zelensky has been the approval to strike with US-produced Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). But the US has so far declined this request.

The Prime Minister of Poland (a Nato member) said about the Putin warning:

“It is necessary to take all events in Ukraine and on the Ukrainian-Russian front very seriously, but I would not attach excessive importance to the latest statements from President Putin. They rather show the difficult situation the Russians have on the front.”

