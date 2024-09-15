Paul "Dr Love" Matavire's Mother Dies

12 minutes ago Sun, 15 Sep 2024 07:57:16 GMT

The mother of late musician, Paul Matavire, has died. Gogo Matavire, whose full name was Makhanani Mafirechuma Matavire died from stroke complications. She died at home in Maranda, Dinhe, an area in Mwenezi District.

Gogo Matavire suffered a stroke and was being treated regularly at a nearby hospital but her condition deteriorated recently.

She was buried on Wednesday 11 September at Dinhe, in Mwenezi. She was aged 92.

