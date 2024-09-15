Pindula|Search Pindula
Paul "Dr Love" Matavire's Mother Dies

12 minutes agoSun, 15 Sep 2024 07:57:16 GMT
Paul "Dr Love" Matavire's Mother Dies

The mother of late musician, Paul Matavire, has died. Gogo Matavire, whose full name was Makhanani Mafirechuma Matavire died from stroke complications. She died at home in Maranda, Dinhe, an area in Mwenezi District.

Gogo Matavire suffered a stroke and was being treated regularly at a nearby hospital but her condition deteriorated recently.

She was buried on Wednesday 11 September at Dinhe, in Mwenezi. She was aged 92.

At the funeral, one of her sons, Watson Matavire said,

“She was the force behind our success, and her passing on marks the end of an era. She was not just a mother to Paul and us, but to many Zimbabweans.” 

Paul Matavire himself died in 2005 aged 44.

More: HevoiFM

