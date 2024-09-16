Air Commodore Peter Zimondi Has Died

8 minutes ago Mon, 16 Sep 2024 11:27:27 GMT

Air Commodore (Retired) Peter Gedion Sheik Zimondi passed away on Friday, September 13, due to injuries sustained in a recent road traffic accident. He was 65 years old.

Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede, Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, confirmed Zimondi’s death, stating that he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He expressed his condolences, saying: