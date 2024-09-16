Pindula|Search Pindula
Air Commodore Peter Zimondi Has Died

8 minutes agoMon, 16 Sep 2024 11:27:27 GMT
Air Commodore Peter Zimondi Has Died

Air Commodore (Retired) Peter Gedion Sheik Zimondi passed away on Friday, September 13, due to injuries sustained in a recent road traffic accident. He was 65 years old.

Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede, Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, confirmed Zimondi’s death, stating that he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He expressed his condolences, saying:

He was involved in a road traffic accident and sustained severe injuries that led to his admission to a local hospital until his untimely passing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Zimondi family and the Air Force of Zimbabwe for this tragic loss. May the Lord Almighty provide comfort during this difficult time.

Air Marshal Nzvede described Air Commodore Zimondi as a dedicated cadre who served the Air Force of Zimbabwe with distinction since 1981, after receiving his training in Nigeria.

More: Pindula News

Tags

AFZ

