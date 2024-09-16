On Duty Security Guard Robs Bank Of US$134 000, ZAR33 000

1 hour ago Mon, 16 Sep 2024 09:41:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a security guard who robbed the bank he was assigned to guard in Sanyati on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Samson Mahohoma (46), attacked two bank tellers and three other bank officials on Friday afternoon, making off with US$134,000 and ZAR 32,800 in cash. The ZRP stated: