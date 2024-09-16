On Duty Security Guard Robs Bank Of US$134 000, ZAR33 000
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a security guard who robbed the bank he was assigned to guard in Sanyati on Friday.
According to the police, the suspect, identified as Samson Mahohoma (46), attacked two bank tellers and three other bank officials on Friday afternoon, making off with US$134,000 and ZAR 32,800 in cash. The ZRP stated:
The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Samson Mahohoma (46), who is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a bank in Sanyati on 14/09/24 at approximately 1:30 PM. The suspect, while on duty, assaulted two bank tellers and three other officials before stealing US$134,000 and ZAR 32,800 in cash. Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.Feedback
In a separate case, the ZRP is also seeking information that may lead to the arrest of Michael Tinotenda Tichaona Mungure, who is wanted in connection with a fraud case involving RTGS$3,754,535.82.
The ZRP said that Mungure, a former loans officer at a local bank, is alleged to have withdrawn the cash after two clients submitted loan applications for agricultural purposes.
More: Pindula News
