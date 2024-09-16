Trial Of Accused Double Murderer Peter Dube Delayed Again

Furthermore, the High Court has issued warrants for the arrest of two witnesses, including the chief witness and Dube’s second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, amid reports that they have fled the country after expressing their disinterest in testifying.

Nharingo, who survived a bullet that passed through her mouth and exited through her jaw, was central to the fatal shooting incident.

Justice Mutevedzi adjourned the session after Dube abruptly stripped half-naked and made unfounded accusations against the gallery, blaming them for the collapse of his business.

Dube’s lawyer, Constance Madzudzi, said there were conflicting reports from doctors tasked with examining her client’s mental well-being. She said:

On the other hand, the State has issued a warrant of arrest for two witnesses, including Nyasha Nharingo, and from what I gathered, they have indicated that they are no longer interested in testifying, so the case is complicated now.

Madzudzi said that the matter would be brought back to the High Court when the witnesses were available.

Dube had been on the run for almost three years after allegedly shot dead his second wife’s suspected lover, Shelton Chiduku of Kwekwe, along with the wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe.

He then allegedly turned the gun on his wife, Nyasha, and her sister, Nyaradzo, but the two survived the shooting.

In his warned and cautioned statement, Dube denied all the allegations in total.

Prosecutor Samuel Pedzisayi alleged on April 22, 2021, at around 11 AM, Chiduku, Mudungwe, Nyasha, and Nyaradzo allegedly went to Masvingo to collect the latter’s passport.

Dube, suspecting infidelity between Nyasha and Chiduku, was displeased when he learned that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge.

At around 8 PM on the same day, the accused allegedly armed himself with a Zastava pistol and proceeded to number 11, Bensam Flats, Main Street, Gweru where Nyasha resided.

There was an altercation at the flats since Dube suspected Nyasha of having an affair with Chiduku. Dube went downstairs and shot Chiduku, who was in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace, once on the front left shoulder and he died instantly.

It is further alleged that Mudungwe, who was downstairs with Chiduku, tried to run up the stairs, but Dube shot her once on the left cheek and she died on the spot.

After allegedly killing Chiduku and Mudungwe, Dube went upstairs to where Nyasha and Nyaradzo were.

The court heard that Dube allegedly shot Nyasha once on the right cheek and the bullet protruded to the left side of her neck, removed her right molar tooth and landed on the upper side of her shoulder.

After shooting Nyasha, Dube allegedly turned on Nyaradzo, shooting her once above the left ear, and the bullet protruded through and raptured her right eye.

Nyasha and Nyaradzo survived the shooting and were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where surgeons successfully operated on them.

After the incident, Dube allegedly fled to South Africa, before going to Eswatini where he fraudulently acquired an identity document and passport.

While in Eswatini, Peter Dube changed his identity and assumed the name Xolile Mtsali.

It is alleged that Dube later flew to Ireland where he was arrested in Dublin in 2023 for violating that country’s immigration laws.

Dube was allegedly using a fake identity when he was arrested in Dublin.

He refused to be deported to Zimbabwe claiming that he was a Mozambican citizen named Armando Quenete Muchanga.

Dube was then deported to Mozambique and authorities there established that he was Zimbabwean and deported him on Wednesday, April 03.

