Zimbabwe Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Masvingo

There was an aviation incident involving one of the Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopters that travelled to Masvingo today. Thankfully there were no casualties. Civil aviation authorities are investigating and their findings will be shared with the nation when they become available.

According to ZimLive, the AS-332 “Cougar” VIP helicopter was en route to pick up President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was attending an event organized by the youth league of his ZANU PF party, when it crashed. A source revealed:

The Air Force chopper was flying to Bikita to pick him (Mnangagwa) up. The skies were clear, but something catastrophic happened during takeoff.

This incident is not the first involving an AFZ helicopter in Masvingo Province. In 2018, an Alouette III helicopter carrying then Secretary for Defence and War Veterans Martin Rushwaya made a forced landing in Gutu due to a mechanical fault.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although the helicopter sustained damage to its wheels and propellers.

The 2018 incident occurred near Ranga School as the helicopter was returning to Harare from Gutu.

Rushwaya believed to be a relative of President Mnangagwa, currently serves as the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

The incident occurred just a month after a tragic plane crash in Masvingo that claimed the lives of five people—three Finns and two Zimbabweans.

The Cessna 182, which was en route to Victoria Falls from Buffalo Range Aerodrome in Chiredzi, crashed at Chamanjirenji Hills near the Tokwane-Ngundu area, close to Renco Mine.

