Warrant Issued For Chatunga Mugabe's Arrest

In a statement released on Monday, September 16, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Chatunga is facing two charges: disorderly conduct and possession of prohibited knives. Reads the statement:

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe who was supposed to appear before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court today was issued with a warrant of arrest after he defaulted court.

The accused person is facing two counts as follows:

Count 1: Disorderly conduct

Allegations are that on the 31st of August 2024, the accused person’s vehicle which was being driven by a South African national was stopped at Bubi Security Roadblock in Beitbridge.

The driver was asked to produce his passport and vehicle registration documents. Before the driver could comply, the accused person handed his passport to the Police Officer.

The Police Officer ordered the driver to park the vehicle on the side of the road. It is alleged that the accused person complained after the Police Officer requested that the driver park the motor vehicle further off the road.

He allegedly disembarked from the vehicle and charged towards the Police Officer shouting, “what are you doing, you are delaying me for the fourth time. I am rushing to a wedding in Harare check my passport, don’t you know who I am.”

Count 2: Possession of prohibited knives

During the scuffle, a small brown knife allegedly fell from the accused person’s black hooded fleece jacket. The Police recovered the knife leading to the accused person’s arrest.