"Chilly Weather Ahead", MSD Predicts Cold Snap Over The Weekend
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted colder temperatures from September 19 to September 24, 2024, signalling the end of the winter season.
In an advisory issued at 4 PM on Tuesday, September 17, the MSD said that some regions may experience light rain and drizzle. The department stated:
As if to close off winter with a final blast, a significant strengthening of cool winds from the southeast coast of Southern Africa is expected on Thursday evening, September 19, 2024. This will bring a cool and moist southeasterly airflow into Zimbabwe on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, resulting in cloudy, windy, and cool weather across Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and the southern part of the Midlands, with light rain and drizzle in some areas.Feedback
On Sunday, September 22, scattered clouds and mild conditions are expected to move into Bulawayo Metropolitan, the southern parts of Matabeleland North and Midlands, as well as Harare and Mashonaland East. Warmer temperatures will return starting Tuesday, September 24, as the clouds begin to break.
The MSD advises the public to keep warm during this period and to ensure proper ventilation if using a brazier or fire for heat while indoors.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals