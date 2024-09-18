Harare Man Jailed 10 Years For Vandalising TelOne Drop Wires
A 37-year-old man from Ushehwekunze, Harare, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court for vandalising TelOne drop wires.
Godfrey Kanyenga appeared in court facing charges of violating the Postal and Telecommunications Act.
On August 8, 2024, Kanyenga used a TelOne drop wire tied with stones on each end to pull down drop wires from a TelOne line opposite Melbourne Maternity Hospital in Belvedere, Harare.
He was apprehended by a security guard patrolling the hospital, who alerted nearby residents. They quickly intervened and carried out a citizen’s arrest.
The recovered drop wires weighed 2 kilogrammes and were valued at US$150. Following his arrest, Kanyenga was brought before a magistrate, convicted, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
