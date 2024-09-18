Harare Man Jailed 10 Years For Vandalising TelOne Drop Wires

5 minutes ago Wed, 18 Sep 2024 11:37:09 GMT

A 37-year-old man from Ushehwekunze, Harare, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court for vandalising TelOne drop wires.

Godfrey Kanyenga appeared in court facing charges of violating the Postal and Telecommunications Act.

On August 8, 2024, Kanyenga used a TelOne drop wire tied with stones on each end to pull down drop wires from a TelOne line opposite Melbourne Maternity Hospital in Belvedere, Harare.

