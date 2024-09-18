ZIFA Announces Provisional Squad For COSAFA Under-20 Championship

Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds), Michael Kubvedzi (ZPC Kariba), Tatenda Chikowero (Ngezi Platinum) Defenders For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q Allan Karakadzai (Simba Bhora), Alla Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Hebert Dick Jr (Arenel Movers), Blessed Mashonganyika (Ngezi Platinum), Kurainashe Musanhi (Crystal Palace), Mvelo Khoza (Highlanders) Midfielders Kennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford City FC), Alvin Antonio (Green Fuel), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Morris Musamba (Bikita Minerals), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals), Tanaka Munemo (Ngezi Platinum), Nesbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum), Sean Mzinde (Harare City), Prince Magondo (Black Rhinos), Mavel Mbedzi (Dynamos), Craig Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Mafios Chiweta (Ajax Hotspurs), Munashe Munenzva Forwards Nokutenda Mangezi (Supersport United), Nigel Banda (Highlanders), Tanaka Cherera (Bury FC), Messi Gushero (Dulibadzimu FC)

The 12 teams competing in the COSAFA Under-20 Championship will be eyeing a place at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Mozambique, who won the competition in 2020, will be welcome hosts for the regional championship that will feature 12 sides, with the top two from the COSAFA region advancing to the continental finals.

The teams in the U20 draw were split into three groups each containing four sides, with the top side in each pool and the best placed runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

The winners of those semis will not only have a shot at the title but also earn their place at the continental event.

Group A: Mozambique, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

Group B: Zambia, Angola, Namibia, and Madagascar.

Group C: South Africa, Malawi, Comoros, and Lesotho.

The group games will take place from September 26 to October 1, with the semifinals to be played two days later. The final will be on October 5, with no third-place play-off.

Holders Zambia are record 12-time winners of the regional finals, with South Africa claiming eight victories, though none since 2018. Zimbabwe have been champions six times, and Madagascar and Mozambique once each.

The COSAFA tournament is about developing the talent of tomorrow and giving young players the chance to compete with their peers in a highly competitive environment that should help to prepare them for the challenges of senior international football.

