Britain Grants Zimbabwe US$5.5 Million To Clear Landmines In Mashonaland

Ambassador Vowles praised the dedication of deminers working to ensure safety in the affected areas and reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to a landmine-free world. He said (via The Herald):

The UK remains committed in its determination to work towards a mine-free world and is delighted to award this extra funding to MAG and the HALO Trust so they can continue to protect lives and open up opportunities for economic development for affected communities. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q I want to salute the bravery and dedication of the deminers working to create safe and secure environments in Mashonaland East and Central.

Oliver Gerard-Pearse, the HALO Zimbabwe programme manager, said that the new funding will help keep children safe so they can go to school without walking through minefields.

He said with ongoing support from the UK government, fewer children in Rushinga and Mudzi will have to decide between walking through minefields and getting an education.

Gerard-Pearse also pointed out that parents won’t have to choose between feeding their families and working on their farms near dangerous explosives.

He thanked the UK government, HALO Trust, MAG, and the Zimbabwean government and people for their life-saving teamwork.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment