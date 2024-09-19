High School Teacher "Who Cannot Even Hold A Spoon" Detained For Throwing Stones At Police Officers

Hondongwa and 65 others are now accused of throwing stones at the police officers who arrested them.

However, ARTUZ said Hondongwa has a disability and is physically incapable of even holding a spoon, let alone throwing stones.

Furthermore, state witnesses have acknowledged this fact, but state prosecutors continue to insist that Hondongwa threw stones. Said ARTUZ:

Cde Hondongwa is an ICT teacher, and evidence to that effect was presented in Court by lawyers and accepted by the State. He is teaching forms 3 and 4 at Zengeza 4 High School. The learners are being denied their right to education as their teacher remains caged facing spurious charges. The Form 4 class sits for public examinations and is definitely going to be prejudiced. Hondongwa’s wife Phillis Pikitai was at some point arrested and spent days in detention after raising a placard demanding the release of her husband. It is not proper to leave the burden of fighting for justice to the hands of the spouses of the persecuted.

ARTUZ says it is the collective responsibility of all citizens worldwide to push back against injustice wherever it may occur.

The organisation has called on people around the globe to join their demand for the immediate release of Hondongwa and the other 65 individuals who remain detained.

