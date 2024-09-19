Mwaruwari Files US$1.6 Million Unfair Dismissal Claim Against Ngezi Platinum Stars | Report

Mafu was Benjani’s assistant at Ngezi when they were sacked a few months after they arrived at the club. H-Metro quoted a source as saying:

The real storm is the one that is set to come after the conclusion of Benjani’s claims and that is coming soon. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q That is a huge figure we are talking about and it all comes to around US$1.6 million and if he gets everything that he has asked for then it could be the biggest payout in Southern Africa in such a football case. You can say that a precedent was set when Mafu won his case and both Mafu and Benjani are using the same agent who appears to have very good knowledge of such cases. It’s an interesting time for Zimbabwe football because I’m so sure that soon we will also hear the likes of Sunday (Chidzambwa), Norman (Mapeza) and Pasuwa also coming up with their claims against ZIFA over unpaid dues.

The agent is Ndaba Nyathi, who is based in Finland.

Another former Ngezi assistant coach, Cosmas Zulu, has also been reported to be filing a claim for unfair dismissal. Said Zulu:

Mafu tried his best to bring the club to the round table in an attempt to arrive at a compromise. By the principle of pacta sunt servanda (agreements must be kept), but it was all in vain.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars were given until last week to appeal the FIFA ruling, or they would face a two-year transfer ban, effective until the second transfer window of 2026 if they fail to pay the full amount within 45 days.

FIFA documents sent to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Mafu’s representatives confirm that the decision was made on August 27, with notifications sent to all parties three days later.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment