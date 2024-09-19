Police Officer Convicted Of Murder After Shooting Suspect

5 minutes ago Thu, 19 Sep 2024 07:21:55 GMT

Mitch Tafirenyika, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), appeared before the High Court in Gweru facing murder charges.

At the time of the incident, Tafirenyika was 28 years old and part of a police team assigned to apprehend armed robbery suspects Tichaona Muzhanduki and Doubt Munsaka at Radway Farm. He and a colleague were armed with service rifles.

Upon arrival at the farm, the team split into four groups to surround the house. When the deceased opened the door after the police had knocked and identified themselves, Tafirenyika discharged his firearm, shooting the individual multiple times in the chest and arms. The victim died on the spot.

