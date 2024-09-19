Police Officer Convicted Of Murder After Shooting Suspect
Mitch Tafirenyika, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), appeared before the High Court in Gweru facing murder charges.
At the time of the incident, Tafirenyika was 28 years old and part of a police team assigned to apprehend armed robbery suspects Tichaona Muzhanduki and Doubt Munsaka at Radway Farm. He and a colleague were armed with service rifles.
Upon arrival at the farm, the team split into four groups to surround the house. When the deceased opened the door after the police had knocked and identified themselves, Tafirenyika discharged his firearm, shooting the individual multiple times in the chest and arms. The victim died on the spot.
Tafirenyika has been convicted of murder and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on September 20, 2024.
However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not disclose key details, such as the exact time, day, date of the incident, and the robbery suspect who was killed in the shooting.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
More: Pindula News