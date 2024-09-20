Mozambique's FRELIMO To Hold Campaign Rally In Zimbabwe

Among the key figures expected to address the gathering is Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, ZANU PF’s provincial chairman for Mashonaland West.

She will represent ZANU PF, Zimbabwe’s governing party, which shares a long-standing historical relationship with FRELIMO dating back to the Zimbabwean War of Independence. Wrote Sarah Cossa, Frelimo Chegutu branch chairperson:

This rally aims to spread information on the upcoming elections in Mocambique and Frelimo candidate Cde Daniel Chapo, to Mocambican registered voters resident here in Chegutu and neighbouring farming areas.

Chapo was elected as FRELIMO’s presidential candidate for the October elections after securing a resounding 94.1% of the votes cast by members of the party’s Central Committee.

Currently serving as the governor of Inhambane Province, Chapo’s victory marks a significant moment for FRELIMO, as he becomes the first “born free” candidate for the party.

Born two years after Mozambique gained independence from Portugal in 1975, Chapo represents a new generation of leadership within FRELIMO.

If elected, Chapo will become Mozambique’s fifth democratically elected president since independence. He will follow in the footsteps of Samora Machel, Joachim Chissano, Armando Guebuza, and the current president, Filipe Nyusi, all of whom have led the nation under FRELIMO’s banner.

Chapo graduated with a law degree from Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo in 2000. Following this, he pursued further studies, completing a Conservator and Notary course in 2004 and a master’s degree in Development Management from the Catholic University of Mozambique in 2014.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Chapo has held various positions within the public sector. He has taught Constitutional Law and Political Science, worked as a radio announcer at Rádio Miramar in Beira, and served as a conservator for the Nacala-Porto district.

In 2015, he was appointed administrator of the Palma district in Cabo Delegado Province, and in 2016, he became the governor of Inhambane Province.

Mozambique will hold its seventh presidential and parliamentary elections on October 9. This will also be the second election for provincial governors and the fourth for provincial assemblies.

