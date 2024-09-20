Warriors Move Up Five Places On Latest FIFA Rankings

With their momentum building, the Warriors will be aiming to continue their positive run when they face Namibia in a double-header AFCON qualifier in October.

The matches are scheduled for October 11th and 15th, with venues yet to be confirmed. Both Zimbabwe and Namibia are currently unable to host international matches on home soil due to CAF’s condemnation of their stadiums for failing to meet required standards.

Argentina remains at the top of the global rankings, while Morocco continues to hold the top spot in Africa.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Spain, 4. England, 5. Brazil, 6. Belgium, 7. Netherlands, 8. Portugal, 9. Colombia, 10. Italy.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Egypt, 4. Ivory Coast, 5. Tunisia, 6. Nigeria 7. Algeria, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. DRC.

The FIFA World Rankings, while not perfect as they rely on a complex algorithm that considers factors like match results, opponent strength, and home/away advantage, hold significant weight in the world of football.

Teams are seeded based on their ranking, influencing their draw and potential opponents in qualifying groups. This can significantly impact their chances of reaching the World Cup.

FIFA rankings also play a role in seeding for tournaments like the Confederations Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A high ranking reflects a nation’s footballing prowess and brings national pride. It can also boost the popularity and financial appeal of the national team.

A player’s national team ranking can influence their market value. Players from higher-ranked nations often command higher transfer fees.

