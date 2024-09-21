Moderate Earthquake Strikes Northwest of Beitbridge

6 minutes ago Sat, 21 Sep 2024 05:16:09 GMT

A moderate magnitude 4.3 earthquake at a 10km depth struct 79km northwest of Beitbridge town in Matabeleland on Saturday, 21 September, at 01:06 AM, reported Volcano Discovery.

The closest larger town where the quake might have been felt is Beitbridge, which has 26,000 inhabitants. People likely experienced weak shaking there.

In the capital of Zimbabwe, Harare, 486 km away from the epicentre, the earthquake could not be felt.

