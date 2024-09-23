Bogus Army Recruitment "Agent" From Binga Jailed Six Months

The complainant eavesdropped the conversation between the accused person and Nkiwane about the recruitment schedules of the Zimbabwe National Army in Harare. The accused person identified himself to the complainant as one of the ZNA officers that had authority to facilitate recruitments in the army. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q The complainant showed interest and the accused person demanded USD200 to commence the recruitment process on behalf of the complainant. On the 16th of September the complainant gave the accused person USD50. The accused person then told the complainant to prepare to travel with him to Harare that same day in the evening. In the evening, the complainant kept contacting the accused person who kept postponing the departure time. The complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to the accused person’s arrest.

Ngulube was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment. One month was suspended on the condition that he restitutes US$50.

Ngulube’s arrest and conviction came as the ZNA issued a warning to the public about false recruitment agents who deceptively charge fees, allegedly to assist people in joining the military.

On Thursday, 19 September, Colonel Alphios Makotore, Director Army Public Relations, released a statement clarifying that the ZNA does not charge any fees for recruitment or training and does not involve third parties in the process.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, Colonel Makotore advises the public to verify the authenticity of any recruitment advertisement or agent through official ZNA channels.

