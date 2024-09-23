Remains Of Seven People Discovered In Old Shaft At Elvingz Mine, Mazowe

Sgt Major Chikasha said that debris removed from the shaft by an excavator included old torn black plastic, ragged clothing, damaged shoe heels, tattered blankets, suspected human bones, and human hair, as well as ten pairs of trousers in green, maroon, and brown colours. He said:

Some trousers had human bones inside suggesting that a human body was thrown in the shaft intact. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q The bones had lost shape due to decomposition. Black and white plastic papers were also in the shaft.

Sgt Major Chikasha appealed to people with information that could assist in the investigation and identification of bodies to visit the nearest police station.

He said the remains will be sent to Parirenyatwa Hospital for forensic examination to establish the possible number of bodies, period of death and probable cause of death.

It is alleged that on August 31, 2024, at approximately 7:30 AM, Luckson Mufunga (35), Marshal Ngwenta (22), and Kimpton Geza (40), employees of Lingyong Zimbabwe, were contracted by Elvingz Mine to drill holes in preparation for blasting.

While assessing the shaft, Mufunga used an excavator to remove a heap of debris, which included plastic, torn clothing, and damaged shoe heels.

Upon closer inspection, he discovered what appeared to be dislodged human bones and hair. He promptly informed his coworkers, who confirmed the presence of the human remains.

Mine manager Webster Chikuku was notified, and a police report was filed. The following day, CID Bindura and forensic experts arrived at the scene to investigate further.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment