ZIFA Announces Final Squad For Under-20 COSAFA Championship

ZIFA said that SuperSport has requested that Mangezi be excused from the tournament due to a growing list of injuries and important upcoming matches.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds), Michael Kubvedzi (ZPC Kariba), Tatenda Chikowero (Ngezi Platinum)

Defenders

Allan Karakadzai (Simba Bhora), Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Blessed Mashonganyika (Ngezi Platinum), Kurainashe Musanhi (Crystal Palace), Mvelo Khoza (Highlanders), Morris Musamba (Bikita Minerals)

Midfielders

Kennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford City FC), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals), Tanaka Munemo (Ngezi Platinum), Nesbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum), Mafios Chiweta (Ajax Hotspurs), Munashe Munenzva

Forwards

Tanaka Cherera (Bury FC), Sean Mzinde (Harare City)

The 12 teams competing in the COSAFA Under-20 Championship will be eyeing a place at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Mozambique, who won the competition in 2020, will be welcome hosts for the regional championship that will feature 12 sides, with the top two from the COSAFA region advancing to the continental finals.

The teams in the U20 draw were split into three groups each containing four sides, with the top side in each pool and the best placed runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

The winners of those semis will not only have a shot at the title but also earn their place at the continental event.

Group A: Mozambique, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

Group B: Zambia, Angola, Namibia, and Madagascar.

Group C: South Africa, Malawi, Comoros, and Lesotho.

The group games will take place from September 26 to October 1, with the semifinals to be played two days later. The final will be on October 5, with no third-place play-off.

Holders Zambia are record 12-time winners of the regional finals, with South Africa claiming eight victories, though none since 2018. Zimbabwe have been champions six times, and Madagascar and Mozambique once each.

The COSAFA tournament is about developing the talent of tomorrow and giving young players the chance to compete with their peers in a highly competitive environment that should help to prepare them for the challenges of senior international football.

