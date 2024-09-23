ZRP Dema Officer Arrested For Soliciting US$30 Bribe From Kombi Driver

The driver was asked to pay a US$30 fine for an undisclosed offence. When he explained that he only had US$10, Constable Dzuramera allegedly instructed him to hand over that amount. Reads a SARACO memo:

The now accused person took the US 10 dollars serial number PD 56195727 A and gave the driver US 5 dollars change serial number QE22746714 B which he said will be used to pay tollgate. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

All of this transpired in front of four SARACO members who were in the kombi stopped by the police, along with two female passengers. Reads the memo:

The Anti Corruption team disembarked from the omnibus and approached the now accused and introduced themselves as members of SARACO and the officer took US$10 from his right trousers (Uniform) pocket and threw it down together with an exercise book he was holding but the money was immediately picked by Corruption prevention intelligence officer Kasere and the accused was taken to Dema police station together with his colleagues where officer in charge ZRP Dema Chief Inspector Shayanewako was briefed about the whole case and a docket was compiled on ZRP Dema RRB number 6052555. Chief Superintendent Chokuda from PGHQ Internal Investigations was advised and she later phoned back and advised the officer in charge Dema to make sure that a docket has been opened and procedures were done and to make sure that the accused person is taken to court within the stipulated time.

Investigations are being conducted by the ZRP Dema, and the accused is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of criminal abuse of office under Section 174 of the Criminal Code.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment