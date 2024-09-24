"Madness For Opposition To Participate In Elections Without Reforms, Says Welshman Ncube

Ncube also criticised the country’s new currency, ZiG, labelling it not only rare but worthless, as it has rapidly depreciated on the parallel market due to a shortage of foreign currency. He said (via NewsDay):

Tsvangirai used to say if you see yourself doing the same thing and bearing the same results over and over again, in English, it is the very definition of insanity. This means you are mad.

You participate in elections in 2000, then there is a dispute and the country keeps going down. You do the same thing for years over and the country keeps on dwindling.

You end up not having a stable currency for the country. Who among you have ever laid eyes on this money called ZWG (formerly ZiG)? If you have seen it before, what does it buy?

I stay in both Harare and Bulawayo, but I have never seen the ZiG with my own eyes. The country’s wealth keeps dwindling and yet we are busy doing slogans.

Second republic, third republic, the country is built by its own people, but it is still the same and there is no change.

We should all ask ourselves whether we want to reach 2028 knowing very well that the same people are going to be at the top stealing and they go back using both police and soldiers’ power.

When we reach 2028, you start talking about 2033 and in 2033, you start talking about 2038. Is that not total madness?