Ministry Of Industry And Commerce Warns Of Fraudsters

The targeted individuals are being enticed into applying for loans but end up losing their hard-earned monies in the alleged application process.

Fake loans, grants, adverts and offer letters impersonating the Ministry are in circulation. Be warned that these loan and grant offers are the work of scammers and must be ignored.

The Ministry therefore takes this opportunity to advise all stakeholders and citizens that it is not offering loans and grants.

Anyone approached by such a proposition through email, Facebook or any other means must not entertain such offers.

Reports have been made to the relevant authorities and measures are being taken to make sure that the work of the fraudsters is stopped.

Please stay safe and report any suspicious messages. We encourage all concerned to verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce through the Communications and Advocacy Unit on email: info@moic.org.zw/ landline (263) 242 791823/702733/700472/ X Handle @Min_of_IC.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s vigilance and cooperation in combating the scams.

More: Pindula News

