ZIFA Referees Committee Suspends Linesman Over Abandonded Simba Vs Highlanders Match
The ZIFA Referees Committee has suspended assistant referee Zondzi Ngosana for six weeks following the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between Simba Bhora and Highlanders at Wadzanai Stadium on Sunday.
His suspension will be in effect from match week 27 to 32. The match was abandoned in the second half after Highlanders players protested a controversial penalty awarded to the hosts for a foul that occurred outside the 18-yard box.
The referees’ committee concluded that Ngosana was not positioned correctly, resulting in his failure to see that the foul happened outside the box. The suspension letter reads:
THE ZIFA Referees Committee hereby notifies you that you have been suspended from officiating soccer matches for the next six matches.
The suspension has been occasioned by your low standard of officiating in the match, Simba Bhora versus Highlanders at Wadzanai Stadium, Shamva, on 22 September 2024.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
In the match, the referee awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora for a foul which occurred outside the penalty area. As the assistant, you should have been marking the penalty area line, which is parallel to the goal line.
That way, you would have been able to see that the ball was out of the penalty area. That decision impacted on the match. The match was abandoned.
More: Pindula News