ZIFA Referees Committee Suspends Linesman Over Abandonded Simba Vs Highlanders Match

6 minutes ago Tue, 24 Sep 2024 07:48:41 GMT

The ZIFA Referees Committee has suspended assistant referee Zondzi Ngosana for six weeks following the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between Simba Bhora and Highlanders at Wadzanai Stadium on Sunday.

His suspension will be in effect from match week 27 to 32. The match was abandoned in the second half after Highlanders players protested a controversial penalty awarded to the hosts for a foul that occurred outside the 18-yard box.

The referees’ committee concluded that Ngosana was not positioned correctly, resulting in his failure to see that the foul happened outside the box. The suspension letter reads:

