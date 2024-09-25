15 Injured In Bolt Cutter Bus Accident In Karoi - ZRP
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 5:20 AM at the 188-kilometer peg along the Harare–Chirundu Road.
In a statement, the ZRP reported that one person was killed and fifteen others injured when a Bolt Cutter bus, carrying thirty passengers, collided with the trailer of a Columbia Freight Liner Truck that was turning right onto the Harare–Chirundu Road from the Buffalo Downs truck stop.
The impact caused the bus to veer off the road, overturning and landing on its left side.
The body of the deceased was taken to the Karoi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, while the injured people were admitted to the same hospital.
There is a discrepancy regarding the number of injured persons, as the police reported fifteen injuries, while Hurungwe district development coordinator and chairperson of the Civil Protection Unit, Andrew Tizora, initially stated that eighteen individuals were injured.
Of those, four were transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Tizora said that fourteen others are currently admitted at Karoi District Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.
