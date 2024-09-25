15 Injured In Bolt Cutter Bus Accident In Karoi - ZRP

11 minutes ago Wed, 25 Sep 2024 15:29:34 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 5:20 AM at the 188-kilometer peg along the Harare–Chirundu Road.

In a statement, the ZRP reported that one person was killed and fifteen others injured when a Bolt Cutter bus, carrying thirty passengers, collided with the trailer of a Columbia Freight Liner Truck that was turning right onto the Harare–Chirundu Road from the Buffalo Downs truck stop.

The impact caused the bus to veer off the road, overturning and landing on its left side.

