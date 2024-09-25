Dynamos Captain, Frank Makarati, Opens Up On Brush With Death
Dynamos captain Frank Makarati believes “guardian angels” saved him from death when his Ford Ranger rolled over twice in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb near the Prospect intersection around midnight on Monday.
Makarati had played in Dynamos’ CAF Confederation Cup match against Orapa United in Botswana the previous day and was returning to his home in Chitungwiza with teammate Tendaishe Magwaza when the accident occurred.
DeMbare was eliminated from the tournament after a 3-1 penalty shootout loss, following a 1-0 defeat in regulation time that left the aggregate score at 1-1.
Fortunately, both players escaped with minor injuries and were taken to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in the same suburb, where they received treatment and were later discharged.
In an interview with The Herald, Makarati revealed that Magwaza, who lives in Budiriro, had insisted on staying at his place upon their return from Botswana. He described his teammate’s presence as “God-sent.” Said Makarati:
I don’t recall what happened before the crash. But I firmly believe Tendaishe’s presence saved my life. It’s as if some divine force intervened.
If I were alone, it could have been fatal. Tendaishe’s angels joined forces with mine, shielding me from some terrible fate.
I strongly believe that if I was alone in that car, something terrible could have happened.
For a moment, I thought I was dead. But when your time hasn’t come, God protects you and those who depend on you.
We are more than friends, Magwaza is not a stranger to my house because he is always there, but I was surprised when he said he would go to his home the following morning.
We even joked about it and I remember telling him to go home since we were coming as far as Botswana, but he argued that he was not going to change his mind.
It is very ironic and in the end, I can only give all the glory to God because nobody knows what could have been the situation right now.
After being discharged from the hospital, Makarati sought spiritual guidance at his church.
More: Pindula News