"No Special Treatment For Starlink In Zimbabwe"
The Zimbabwean government has said Starlink will not receive any special treatment and will be taxed like local internet service providers and mobile network operators.
During a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said:
When it comes to taxes, they are all the same. Whatever is going to apply to local ISPs is also going to apply to Starlink. That is why you see us penalising them if they are not providing efficient connectivity.Feedback
Earlier this month, Mavetera announced that the government would impose fines ranging from $200 to $5,000 for telecommunications companies and internet providers that fail to deliver reliable service.
Willard Shoko, an independent high-speed internet consultant, said that these new fines could lead to a stronger telecommunications industry capable of competing across the southern African region. Said Shoko:
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
The motive behind that is to improve internet for the end user. But I think they should also consider improving the infrastructure sharing and also collaboration to improve internet, not only for the region but also for Zimbabwe, because this is the foundation of the digital economy.
Meanwhile, Starlink which went live in the country early this month, is expected to improve connectivity in the country as the nation is grappling with inconsistent internet access, particularly in rural areas, where traditional internet infrastructure has been lacking.
So far, several local companies, including TelOne, Aura, Dandemutande, and Frampol, have been approved by Starlink as kit resellers.
However, despite Dandemutande and Frampol achieving Starlink Authorized Reseller status, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has not granted them the necessary clearance to sell Starlink services.
As a result, these authorised resellers are unable to operate in Zimbabwe. The only companies currently permitted to sell Starlink services are Aura, TelOne, and Starlink Zimbabwe itself.
When POTRAZ announced the approval of the Starlink license earlier this month, it also banned the sale of Starlink services in Zimbabwe without its clearance.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals