"No Special Treatment For Starlink In Zimbabwe"

Earlier this month, Mavetera announced that the government would impose fines ranging from $200 to $5,000 for telecommunications companies and internet providers that fail to deliver reliable service.

Willard Shoko, an independent high-speed internet consultant, said that these new fines could lead to a stronger telecommunications industry capable of competing across the southern African region. Said Shoko:

The motive behind that is to improve internet for the end user. But I think they should also consider improving the infrastructure sharing and also collaboration to improve internet, not only for the region but also for Zimbabwe, because this is the foundation of the digital economy. Meanwhile, Starlink which went live in the country early this month, is expected to improve connectivity in the country as the nation is grappling with inconsistent internet access, particularly in rural areas, where traditional internet infrastructure has been lacking.

So far, several local companies, including TelOne, Aura, Dandemutande, and Frampol, have been approved by Starlink as kit resellers.

However, despite Dandemutande and Frampol achieving Starlink Authorized Reseller status, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has not granted them the necessary clearance to sell Starlink services.

As a result, these authorised resellers are unable to operate in Zimbabwe. The only companies currently permitted to sell Starlink services are Aura, TelOne, and Starlink Zimbabwe itself.

When POTRAZ announced the approval of the Starlink license earlier this month, it also banned the sale of Starlink services in Zimbabwe without its clearance.

