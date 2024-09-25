Toddler Killed By Reversing Car In Yard Accident In Norton
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident in which a toddler, just one year and three months old, was killed.
The child was run over by a reversing Honda Fit vehicle in the yard of a house in Maridale, Norton, on September 23, 2024, around 3:10 PM.
Police said the child sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital in Norton. Reads a Police statement:

In a separate incident, an unidentified man died after being struck by a vehicle along the Harare–Mutare Road near the Mutare ZINWA water tanks on Sunday morning.
Police said that the victim was involved in an apparent hit-and-run at around 5 AM, near the 260-kilometre peg on the Harare–Mutare Road. The motorist did not stop after the accident.
The victim’s body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem. Police are appealing for information that may help identify the victim and the motorist involved in this incident.
More: Pindula News