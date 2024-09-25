Toddler Killed By Reversing Car In Yard Accident In Norton

4 minutes ago Wed, 25 Sep 2024 14:04:32 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident in which a toddler, just one year and three months old, was killed.

The child was run over by a reversing Honda Fit vehicle in the yard of a house in Maridale, Norton, on September 23, 2024, around 3:10 PM.

Police said the child sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital in Norton. Reads a Police statement:

