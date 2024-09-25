U.S. Intelligence Warns Trump Of Iranian Assassination Threats

4 minutes ago Wed, 25 Sep 2024 06:10:42 GMT

Former United States President Donald Trump has been briefed by U.S. intelligence about specific threats from Iran regarding an assassination attempt against him, according to his campaign.

In a statement, the campaign said the Republican presidential candidate was briefed “regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States”.

The campaign, however, did not clarify whether these threats were new or previously reported.

