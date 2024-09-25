U.S. Intelligence Warns Trump Of Iranian Assassination Threats
Former United States President Donald Trump has been briefed by U.S. intelligence about specific threats from Iran regarding an assassination attempt against him, according to his campaign.
In a statement, the campaign said the Republican presidential candidate was briefed “regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States”.
The campaign, however, did not clarify whether these threats were new or previously reported.
Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in the statement:
Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months.
Law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference.
This follows an assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, during which he was injured and another person was killed at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Afterwards, U.S. officials reportedly received intelligence about an alleged Iranian plot against him, which Iranian officials denied.
Then September 15, a Secret Service agent fired upon spotting a rifle poking through a fence at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The agent opened fire as Trump was playing a round of golf.
Ryan Wesley Routh, a man arrested near the golf course, was charged with attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate, though there is no indication of Iranian involvement in either incident.
Last month, Trump’s campaign claimed that some of its internal communications had been hacked, suggesting possible targeting by Iranian operatives.
