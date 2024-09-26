Mnangagwa Hands Over 90 Vehicles To Chiefs

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Maruva Mercy Dinha confirmed that the government is looking for support to feed the hungry.

However, the government decided to spend millions on cars for chiefs, with Mnangagwa handing over the second batch as replacement for 90 vehicles in Harare yesterday.

According to NewsDay, a brand new 4×4 Isuzu D-Max twin-cab off-road vehicle goes for around US$ 70,000 on the local market.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mnangagwa pledged to consistently support and provide for the traditional leaders. He said:

This is part of my administration’s grand plan to uphold the dignity of our chiefs and traditional leaders, who are the historical custodians of our land and culture, as they carry out their duties. It is also in line with the government policy which has seen us giving the chiefs vehicles after every five years… Further, my administration has directed government ministries and departments to provide other services and utilities that uplift the livelihoods and standing of traditional leaders in general. These include the construction and maintenance of access roads to chiefs’ homesteads, electrification of chiefs’ homes, provision of water and sanitation facilities, as well as the tillage programmes, among other services.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube confirmed that the government spent unbudgeted millions on purchasing vehicles for chiefs, leading to financial strain on their parent ministry.

Ncube defended this expenditure, saying the vehicles are essential for chiefs to effectively serve their constituents.

He argued that the Council of Chiefs faced excess expenditures due to the unplanned acquisition of 237 vehicles, along with increased allowances and costs associated with national events.

Social commentator Pardon Taodzera criticised the government for “rewarding” traditional leaders with vehicles, claiming they were compensated for supporting ZANU PF during last year’s elections.

He expressed disappointment that the government prioritises political spending while neglecting urgent issues like hunger and lack of medicine in hospitals.

Journalist and outspoken government critic Hopewell Chin’ono said that this was the fourth time Mnangagwa has dished out cars to chiefs since coming to power in 2017. Said Chin’ono:

This is happening while hospitals lack water, medication, and equipment, all of Zimbabwe’s urban cities and towns have no clean drinking water, the country has the highest inflation rate in the world and unemployment stands at 95%.

Critics argue that chiefs serve as the ruling ZANU PF party’s foot soldiers during national elections. With over 60% of the country’s population living in rural areas, traditional leaders are seen as vital in helping ZANU PF secure electoral victories.

