Shurugwi Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriends And Stealing Their Cars

The two drove her Honda Fit to the Dhanga dip tank, where Mahembe killed her. He then wrapped her body in a blanket and buried it along the Gwamamvura Riverbed before fleeing in her vehicle, which he later sold.

On May 22, 2021, Mahembe met his second victim, a 35-year-old girlfriend. After a disagreement over money while driving to her sister’s home in Shurugwi, the argument escalated, and he murdered her, disposing of her body in a disused mine shaft at Mutevekwi Bridge.

In a cruel twist, Mahembe impersonated the deceased and manipulated her son into transferring money to her Ecocash account, which he then diverted for his own use. He continued to drive around in the victim’s Honda Fit.

The case came to light when the deceased’s relatives grew suspicious and alerted the police, leading to Mahembe’s arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday for sentencing.

