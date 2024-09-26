Starlink A Game Changer In Zimbabwe's Marginalised Communities - Minister Mavetera

Speaking at the at the launch of Aura Group’s Starlink reseller partnership in Harare on Wednesday, 25 September, Mavetera said:

Today marks a very important step in our telecommunications journey as a country, as we gather here to see the launch of a partnership between Starlink and Aura Group, a local company. The introduction of low-orbit satellite technology, such as that which is being deployed by Starlink, represents a transformative opportunity for Zimbabwe's underserved and marginalised communities. This will foster economic development in areas that would previously be hindered by inadequate connectivity. We realise that there is quite minimal connectivity in the rural areas. As government, we are there to make sure that we progress by us making sure that we avail connectivity, especially in the rural areas.

Speaking at the same event, Aura Group CEO Samuelle Dimairho said that their partnership with Starlink will serve as a catalyst for empowering underserved communities.

He said this collaboration aims to improve healthcare services, enhance food security, expand access to information, and support value addition and beneficiation across various technologies—all made possible through affordable, high-speed internet. Added Dimairho:

We can have mobile applications where we monitor our fields and actually monitor the amount of water that is being pumped. We can also do this by having smart, mobile applications where we can monitor how much water is being pumped.

Starlink, a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX, offers high-speed internet including in remote areas where traditional infrastructure is limited.

