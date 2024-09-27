Marauding Elephants Spark Fear In Plumtree

The biggest challenge is farmers who own private properties are uncomfortable with us entering their spaces to chase the elephants away. They fear that if one elephant is shot, people from Plumtree town may flock into their properties to claim the meat. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000 When we go to Thekwane, the elephants don’t show up, but as soon as we leave, they return. When we track their spoor, it leads us to private properties, and we have no choice but to withdraw.

Tinashe Farawo, Head of Corporate Communications for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), told CITE that they have not received any reports regarding the elephants in Plumtree. Said Farawo:

We have not yet received any reports about the issue, but it may be possible that it was reported to the Rural District Council (RDC). We encourage communities to report such cases either to the RDC, traditional leaders, councillors or headmen, as they can assist in handling the matter. Some RDCs have been given the authority to manage human-wildlife conflict in those areas.

Farawo urged villagers to notify the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority directly, assuring them of a prompt response to any reports.

The issue of elephants encroaching on private properties in Plumtree comes at a time when the government has revealed plans to cull 200 elephants to provide meat for communities facing acute hunger due to the worst drought in four decades.

This meat would be distributed to drought-stricken areas across Zimbabwe.

However, the culling plan has drawn criticism from some conservationists, who argue that there are more effective solutions for feeding those whose crops have failed.

In 2023, there were 50 reported fatalities due to elephant attacks in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is home to over 84,000 elephants—well above the 55,000 that authorities say its parks can sustainably support.

