Sandra Mtukudzi’s Shocking Claim: "Daisy Fed Me Dog Food"

The Mtukudzi siblings have been in the public eye recently due to a festival held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre to honour their late father.

Sandra described their upbringing under Daisy’s strict rules, alleging that there were times when Daisy only allowed her to eat food meant for the family dog, while her siblings, Sam and Samantha, received better treatment.

Sam, now deceased, and Samantha are Daisy’s children with Oliver Mtukudzi, whom he married after his first marriage to Melody Murape. Melody is the mother of Sandra and Selmor. Said Sandra:

I would be told that I had to share the pot with the dog. We had a dog called Kwanai and while others were eating rice, I would be told that I would get my sadza from the same pot as Kwanai. Sandra claimed that on another occasion, she had got home to discover that her family had moved, leaving her in an unfurnished house. She said: I remember an incident that happened when we lived in Kwekwe at a place called Glenwood. I was 16 turning 17 at that time. I knew my mum (step mum Daisy) and dad were building in Norton although I didn’t know that there was a house being built during that entire time. Everyone else knew about the house but I didn’t because I wasn’t supposed to know. So when the house was done, I remember they called people from church for a farewell. That’s when I found out that they would be moving but I was not told the date when this would happen. Then a few days later I met people in town telling me that they had seen my father around. So I thought that when I arrived home, I would find my parents at home. When I got the house was empty. I was so touched. People had gone to their new home and I was left with the garden boy in an empty home.

She also claimed that when she was young, she felt like she was treated worse than the family maid. Said Sandra:

I remember the day, we were told that we were going to a party. As children, we were excited at this but then the next day, we saw only Sam and Samantha preparing for the party. I, on the other hand, was given a heap of laundry I needed to do. We had a maid but somehow I felt I was below the maid. Even in the house, Sam and Samantha had their rooms that were well prepared but I shared one with the maid.

It was really painful and this is not just about the bedroom. It felt that I wasn’t appreciated or loved like the other children.

Sandra said that since their father was often on tour, it was hard for him to see the mistreatment they experienced. She felt that sometimes he appeared to be overwhelmed by Daisy.

