17 People Killed In 2 Mass Shootings In South African Town

In one house, twelve women and one man were killed, while in the other, three women and one man lost their lives. Fortunately, four women, one man, and a two-month-old baby survived the attacks.

The police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators and deployed detectives and forensic experts to gather evidence.

South Africa has a high murder rate, with over 12,734 homicides recorded in the first half of this year alone.

Authorities are mobilising resources to address the violence and apprehend those responsible for these brutal killings.

Mass shootings have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, often targeting individuals in their own homes.

In April 2023, ten members of the same family, including seven women and a 13-year-old boy, were killed in a mass shooting at their residence in neighbouring KwaZulu-Natal province.

While firearm laws in South Africa are relatively strict, authorities frequently cite the widespread presence of illegal and unregistered firearms as a significant issue.

