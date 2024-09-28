Chamisa Proposes Inclusive Governance Framework That Goes Beyond Political Affiliation

A framework that accommodates diverse views — those in ZANU PF are Zimbabwean, those in other political parties are Zimbabwean. And for that reason, we must have a conversation.

And not just a conversation, but a synthesis. Any society is built on a synthesis. There is a thesis, which is the dominant opinion. There is an antithesis, which is the alternative opinion.

But there must be a government that is a synthesis, combining both the thesis and the antithesis.

Chamisa asserted that politics should not be viewed as a zero-sum game—where one party’s gain is precisely balanced by another party’s loss.

Instead, he advocated for a framework that integrates both dominant and opposing views to foster the country’s advancement. He said:

We do not have that uniting agent, the uniting force. The government must be the melting pot for society, for the nation, and for the people, to move the whole country forward. This is not a zero-sum game, to say I have managed to come through the window so I am not the one occupying the whole house. It won’t work. It is archaic and antiquated. You ask others because they have better views about how to run a country they can also contribute.

Chamisa said that if elected president in 2028, his administration would prioritise identifying key industries for growth and creating job opportunities for Zimbabweans.

He also proposed establishing a Citizens Affairs Department to address public concerns and conduct regular citizen satisfaction surveys. Said Chamisa:

There will be a citizen affairs department designed just to deal with citizen grievances. All citizen queries, gaps, anxieties, hopes, and questions, are answered there. Apart from the citizen affairs department, we will have a citizens’ satisfaction survey.

Chamisa said he will create a government that plans for every citizen’s future from birth, ensuring access to education, jobs, social welfare, and essential resources.

He also proposed an education system where universities operate independently of presidential control, allowing professional and industry experts to lead.

Chamisa lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in elections in 2018 and 2023. He resigned from the CCC in January, citing infiltration by ZANU PF, and since then, the opposition party has fragmented into several factions.

More: Pindula News

