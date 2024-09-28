Shurugwi Man Gets Two Life Sentences For Lovers’ Brutal Murder

Sometime between August 2021 and September 2022, the accused person met with the first deceased, his girlfriend (aged 37 at the time) at Donga, Chachacha Business Centre, Shurugwi.

The two drove the now deceased’s motor vehicle, a Honda Fit, to the Dhanga dip tank where the accused person murdered the deceased.

He wrapped the body in a blanket and buried it along the Gwamamvura River bed before driving off in her motor vehicle. He later sold the motor vehicle.

On the 22nd of May 2021 the accused person met with the second deceased, his other girlfriend (aged 35 at the time).

The two drove off to the second deceased’s sister’s home in Shurugwi. Along the way, the two had a misunderstanding over money.

The argument escalated and the accused person murdered the deceased and dumped the body in a disused mine shaft at Mutevekwi Bridge.

After killing the deceased, the accused wickedly impersonated the deceased and preyed on her son’s emotional vulnerability and cunningly convinced him to send money to the deceased’s Ecocash account, which money he diverted to personal use.

He also continued driving around in the deceased’s motor vehicle, a Honda Fit.