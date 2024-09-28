Shurugwi Man Gets Two Life Sentences For Lovers’ Brutal Murder
A Shurugwi man who brutally murdered his two girlfriends has been sentenced to two life sentences by the High Court.
Emmanuel Mahembe, convicted on murder charges on Wednesday, 25 September, was 37 years old at the time of the offences. The High Court session took place in Gweru.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed Mahembe’s sentence on Friday, September 27, saying he lured unsuspecting women into relationships before committing the murders. Said the NPA:
Sometime between August 2021 and September 2022, the accused person met with the first deceased, his girlfriend (aged 37 at the time) at Donga, Chachacha Business Centre, Shurugwi.
The two drove the now deceased’s motor vehicle, a Honda Fit, to the Dhanga dip tank where the accused person murdered the deceased.
He wrapped the body in a blanket and buried it along the Gwamamvura River bed before driving off in her motor vehicle. He later sold the motor vehicle.
On the 22nd of May 2021 the accused person met with the second deceased, his other girlfriend (aged 35 at the time).
The two drove off to the second deceased’s sister’s home in Shurugwi. Along the way, the two had a misunderstanding over money.
The argument escalated and the accused person murdered the deceased and dumped the body in a disused mine shaft at Mutevekwi Bridge.
After killing the deceased, the accused wickedly impersonated the deceased and preyed on her son’s emotional vulnerability and cunningly convinced him to send money to the deceased’s Ecocash account, which money he diverted to personal use.
He also continued driving around in the deceased’s motor vehicle, a Honda Fit.
The matter came to light when the deceased’s relatives became suspicious and alerted the Police leading to Mahembe’s arrest.
