Five Young Girls From One Family Killed By Speeding Car In Bindura

A Nissan Primeira vehicle with one passenger on board hit six pedestrians who were walking along the road after the vehicle had veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.

As a result, three pedestrians died on the spot and two died upon admission at Bindura Hospital. Another pedestrian and a passenger in the Nissan Primeira vehicle were injured and were admitted at Bindura Hospital.

According to ZBC News, the girls lived at Bindura Rural District Farm compound.

A witness, Mikirina Julius, said the accident happened so fast that she did not realise her young relatives had been killed. She said:

When I crossed the road, I saw the kids and crossed the road when I looked back I heard the car screeching and it had overturned and I got to the scene and I started crying. I didn’t even realise the children who died were my sisters.

Bindura Assistant District Development Coordinator, Llydia Hlabati said the Civil Protection Unit is mobilising assistance for the bereaved family. Said Hlabati:

As CPU Bindura district, we compiled a report which we sent to the head office. We are hoping the children will be buried by the government. We are deeply touched because all these girls are near the same age and they are coming from one homestead. They were staying at their uncle’s house, so it’s painful they were all staying at one homestead.

Four of the girls, two aged 14 and two aged 13, died at the scene, while the fifth girl, whose age is unknown, passed away after being admitted to Bindura Hospital.

A sixth child sustained serious head injuries and a fractured right leg and is currently hospitalised at Bindura Hospital.

