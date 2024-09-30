Mnangagwa Mourns Former Peace And Reconciliation Commission Chairman, Selo Masole Nare

I received with deep sorrow and sadness news of the passing on in South Africa last Saturday of Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare, former Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and Labour Court Judge.

Retired Justice Nare stood out as a figure whose commitment to our Nation in the fields of Law and Education will forever be remembered.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

A dedicated and diligent civil servant and Judicial Officer, Rtd Justice Nare started his career in Education, serving as a primary school teacher in Midlands and Matabeleland South Provinces.

He would later join the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) as a court interpreter, steadily rising to become a magistrate and, eventually, a Labour Court Judge.

In 2018, I appointed Justice Nare Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, burdening him with the delicate task of promoting peace and reconciliation in the country, while also co-convening the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), which brought together most political parties and leaders who had participated in the 2018 Harmonised General Elections.

He served our Nation with characteristic diligence and maturity, always giving his utmost until his retirement last year. He will be fondly missed by our Nation.

On behalf of the Party, ZANU-PF, Government, my family, and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Nare Family, especially to Mrs Nare and the children on this their saddest loss.

May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.