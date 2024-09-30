PSL MatchDay 28 Results: FC Platinum Cuts Simba Bhora's Lead To 7 Points

In Mutare, Manica Diamonds’ title hopes took a hit as they were held to a goalless draw by Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium.

Chegutu Pirates are edging closer to relegation after suffering a 0-1 loss to fellow relegation candidates TelOne at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

TelOne’s Blessing Sahondo scored the only goal in the second half, to boost the survival chances for the Herbert Maruwa-coached team, who had recently triumphed over Bikita Minerals 6-1.

Chicken Inn ended a four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.

Malvin Hwata opened the scoring in the 60th minute, followed by Joseph Tulani, who doubled their advantage five minutes before the final whistle.

On Saturday, ZPC Kariba lost 0-1 at home to Greenfuel, while FC Platinum narrowly defeated Highlanders 1-0 at Mandava Stadium. The match between Arenel Movers and Hwange ended in a goalless draw.

Dynamos secured a 2-1 victory against Herentals at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday while defending PSL champions Ngezi Platinum Stars were held to a scoreless draw by log leaders Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium.

Simba Bhora’s lead at the top of the table has been reduced to 7 points, with the team currently holding 57 points, while second-placed FC Platinum now sit at 50 points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, in third place, have amassed 43 points, tied with Manica Diamonds, who have a lower goal difference.

Ngezi Platinum Stars also have two games in hand, having played 26 matches compared to the 28 matches played by most clubs.

At the bottom of the table, the four struggling clubs are Bulawayo Chiefs in 15th place with 31 points, Hwange in 16th with 27 points, Arenel Movers in 17th with 22 points, and Chegutu Pirates in 18th with 20 points.

