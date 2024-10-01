FIFA Bans Samuel Eto'o From Cameroon Matches For Misconduct
FIFA banned Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) president Samuel Eto’o on Monday from attending national team games for six months.
He will now be barred from various age groups of men’s and women’s games.
Eto’o faced two charges from an incident at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia on September 11.
FIFA did not specify details of what happened at the round-of-16 game that Brazil won against Cameroon 3-1 after extra time. FIFA said in a statement:
The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogota, Colombia, on 11 September 2024.
FIFA’s disciplinary committee has not disclosed specific details about the incidents involving Samuel Eto’o.
However, he has been found guilty of “offensive behaviour, violations of fair play principles,” and “misconduct” related to officials.
This ban follows a recent fine from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for alleged breaches of ethical standards.
The 43-year-old Eto’o represented Cameroon in four World Cups and won consecutive Champions League titles with both Barcelona and Inter Milan, establishing himself as one of football’s greatest forwards.
