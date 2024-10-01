Murape Murape Quits Dynamos
Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape, who was now a member of the club’s technical team, has announced his resignation from the club.
In a post on his Facebook page this Tuesday, Murape expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the club during its transitional period alongside coaches Lloyd Chigowe and Joel Luphahla.
He said their collective efforts stabilised the team’s performance in a short timeframe.
However, Murape cited tensions within the club’s leadership—particularly concerning his professional honesty and candidness—as the primary reason for his departure.
He also said it was in everyone’s best interest for him to step down and allow others to take over. Reads the statement:
I am writing to inform you of my immediate resignation from my position as a football coach at Dynamos FC.
I feel honoured and privileged to have served the club during this transitional period with my current professional coaches Lloyd Chigowe and Joel Luphahla where we managed to relatively steady the team’s performances in the short time in charge.
However, after a really big thought and discussion with my family considering the tense situation of the club’s leadership with myself moreso to do with my professional candidness and honesty which has rubbed the wrong areas with the leadership of the club.
I have come to terms with the fact that it is in the best interest of everyone that I leave and make way for others.
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with such an amazing team and contribute to the success of it.
I have enjoyed my time here and am grateful for the experience and skills I have gained.
I am confident that I am leaving the team in a good place and wish them all the best for the future.
Thank you again for your support and understanding.
In August 2023, reports emerged indicating that Dynamos had reassigned then-manager Richard Chihoro and Murape, who was serving as the second assistant coach, following a disciplinary hearing.
At that time, it was suggested that Chihoro was moved to the position of liaison manager, responsible for overseeing all of the club’s teams, including the senior team, ladies’ team, and various junior teams.
Murape, on the other hand, was reportedly reassigned to the role of chief scout for the club’s junior team.
Murape had rejoined Dynamos as an assistant coach in January 2023 after parting ways with Real Betis Football Academy.
