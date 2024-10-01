NBA Legend, Dikembe Mutombo, Dies At 58

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Mutombo, saying he was “larger than life” both on and off the court.

Known for his defensive prowess, Mutombo led the NBA in blocked shots for five consecutive seasons and was a fan favourite, recognised for his towering height (7’2″) and signature finger-wagging celebration.

Mutombo reached the NBA Finals twice and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Beyond basketball, he was a global ambassador for the NBA and engaged in humanitarian efforts in the DRC.

Tributes poured in from various teams, including the Houston Rockets, who described him as a true ambassador of the game.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey highlighted his significant impact both on and off the court.

Mutombo’s legacy will be remembered through his contributions to the sport and his dedication to helping others.

